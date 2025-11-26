Punjab AAP Criticizes PM Modi Over Guru Tegh Bahadur Anniversary Snub

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab has heavily criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet for failing to attend significant events organized to honor the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Aman Arora, AAP Punjab president and state minister, voiced disappointment over the absence of Modi and central ministers despite formal invitations by the state government. Arora lambasted the leaders for neglecting such a pivotal commemoration for the Sikh community.

Although comprehensive events like 'Nagar Kirtans', light shows, and interfaith conferences were organized to celebrate the martyrdom, top political figures remained conspicuously absent. Their absence was interpreted as a slight against Punjab, raising concerns about the respect and recognition of Sikh history in national politics.

