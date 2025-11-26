Punjab AAP Criticizes PM Modi Over Guru Tegh Bahadur Anniversary Snub
The ruling AAP in Punjab criticized Prime Minister Modi and Central ministers for not attending the events marking Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom. Despite numerous invitations, key political figures were absent. Punjab arranged several commemorative events, and their absence was perceived as disrespectful to the Sikh community.
- Country:
- India
The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab has heavily criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet for failing to attend significant events organized to honor the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.
Aman Arora, AAP Punjab president and state minister, voiced disappointment over the absence of Modi and central ministers despite formal invitations by the state government. Arora lambasted the leaders for neglecting such a pivotal commemoration for the Sikh community.
Although comprehensive events like 'Nagar Kirtans', light shows, and interfaith conferences were organized to celebrate the martyrdom, top political figures remained conspicuously absent. Their absence was interpreted as a slight against Punjab, raising concerns about the respect and recognition of Sikh history in national politics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- AAP
- Guru Tegh Bahadur
- Modi
- commemoration
- anniversary
- Sikhism
- politics
- criticism
- government
ALSO READ
Honoring Heroes: Marking the 17th Anniversary of the 2008 Mumbai Terror Attacks
26/11 Mumbai terror attack anniversary: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis pays tributes to martyrs at event in Mumbai.
Kurukshetra: PM Modi releases special coin, commemorative stamp marking 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.
Faithful Flock to Kurukshetra for 350th Martyrdom Commemoration of Guru Tegh Bahadur
Pious land of Kurukshetra is important centre of Sikh tradition: PM Modi at programme on 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.