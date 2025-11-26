Bollywood Star Shilpa Shetty Fights Back: A Battle for Image Rights

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has taken a stand by filing a petition in the Bombay High Court, seeking protection against the unauthorized use of her name, image, and personality traits. The appeal is directed mainly at web portals accused of leveraging her identity for commercial purposes without consent.

The petition, represented by advocate Sana Raees Khan, argues the unwarranted exploitation of Shetty's 'personality and publicity rights' for clandestine financial gain. Her case underlines the increasing trend of such misuse, necessitating immediate legal action to safeguard her public persona.

This legal move also identifies specific online platforms perpetuating these violations. In light of past court actions in Bombay and Delhi that sided with actors in similar situations, Shetty's plea seeks a restraining order to curb further unauthorized use of her identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)