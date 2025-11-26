Left Menu

Bollywood Star Shilpa Shetty Fights Back: A Battle for Image Rights

Shilpa Shetty has sought the Bombay High Court's intervention against unauthorized use of her identity by web portals, citing commercial exploitation without permission. Her plea highlights misuse of her personality, prompting a call for legal restraint on such actions, a move seen in past similar reliefs for actors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 18:43 IST
Bollywood Star Shilpa Shetty Fights Back: A Battle for Image Rights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has taken a stand by filing a petition in the Bombay High Court, seeking protection against the unauthorized use of her name, image, and personality traits. The appeal is directed mainly at web portals accused of leveraging her identity for commercial purposes without consent.

The petition, represented by advocate Sana Raees Khan, argues the unwarranted exploitation of Shetty's 'personality and publicity rights' for clandestine financial gain. Her case underlines the increasing trend of such misuse, necessitating immediate legal action to safeguard her public persona.

This legal move also identifies specific online platforms perpetuating these violations. In light of past court actions in Bombay and Delhi that sided with actors in similar situations, Shetty's plea seeks a restraining order to curb further unauthorized use of her identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Britain Adjusts Energy Bill Structure: Taxpayer Shift Sparks Debate

Britain Adjusts Energy Bill Structure: Taxpayer Shift Sparks Debate

 Global
2
Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Supreme Court Steps in as Schools Remain Open

Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Supreme Court Steps in as Schools Remain Open

 India
3
Ahmedabad Sets Stage for Historic Commonwealth Games

Ahmedabad Sets Stage for Historic Commonwealth Games

 Global
4
Tragedy in the Skies: Hong Kong's Fiery High-Rise Horror

Tragedy in the Skies: Hong Kong's Fiery High-Rise Horror

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025