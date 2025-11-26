Global Resilience: Art Exhibit Reflects on Terrorism's Impact

The High Commission of India in London hosted a poignant exhibition on Wednesday, focusing on the global commitment to peace and the widespread human impact of terrorism. The event marked the 15th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, highlighting the need for a collective stand against violence.

Titled 'The Human Cost of Terrorism,' the display at the National Liberal Club featured powerful imagery and digital installations depicting various terror attacks in India and the UK. The central message emphasized that terrorism, irrespective of location, requires a united global response.

Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami stressed the resilience of democratic societies like India and the UK in confronting terrorism. His call for collaborative action was echoed by others, including former UK security minister Tom Tugendhat, who recalled the lessons learned from the Mumbai attacks.