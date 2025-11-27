Left Menu

Foundation Laid for Grand Expansion of Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu initiated the Rs 260 crore expansion of Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh. The expansion aims to develop the temple as a spiritual hub with enhanced facilities, supported by enthusiastic contributions from the community and ongoing government backing.

In a significant move aimed at bolstering spiritual tourism, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has laid the foundation for a Rs 260 crore expansion of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Guntur district. This ambitious project is set to transform the Venkatapalem village landmark into a spiritual hub.

The initial phase involves a Rs 140 crore investment, earmarked for constructing various structures, including a seven-storied maha gopuram and an Anjaneya Swamy temple. The project reflects Naidu's commitment to temple development, responding to the previous government's halted plans.

Addressing the devotees, Naidu emphasized the temple's spiritual importance and urged community support. He assured farmers, who contributed land for this and future developments, of ongoing progress for the region, highlighting the temple's emerging role as a spiritual epicenter in Amaravati.

