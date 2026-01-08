Naidu Appeals for Amaravati's Statutory Status During Crucial Meet with Amit Shah
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu discussed statutory status for Amaravati and financial provisions of the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging policy certainty and financial support ahead of the Union Budget 2026.
In a pivotal meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu made a strong plea for granting statutory status to Amaravati as the state's capital. This move, he argued, is essential for ensuring long-term development and stability for Andhra Pradesh.
The Chief Minister also voiced concerns about the financial implications of the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Grameen) scheme. He highlighted that the revised 60:40 Centre-State funding ratio imposes an additional financial burden on Andhra Pradesh, potentially hampering its implementation.
Naidu stressed the importance of policy certainty and requested alternative financial support to accommodate the state's fiscal situation. The discussions were strategically timed before the Union Budget 2026, reflecting Andhra Pradesh's expectations for continued cooperation from the central government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
