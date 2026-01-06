CRDA Advances Amaravati with Jobs, Pensions, and a New Marina

The 57th meeting of the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA), chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, yielded significant developments for the Amaravati region. Key approvals include the ratification of over 700 jobs and the extension of welfare pensions to minor orphans, ensuring broader social support in the capital.

To enhance the region's tourism potential, the CRDA sanctioned a marina project by the Krishna River, envisioned under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model. This initiative aims to transform the riverfront in Amaravati with vibrant infrastructure, including jetties, tourism boats, and food plazas, promising an economic uplift.

Chief Minister Naidu emphasized accelerated project completions and studying international models for developing a sports city in Amaravati. This forward-looking strategy highlights the region's ambitious growth trajectory, blending urban development with social welfare and tourism enhancement.