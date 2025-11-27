Reviving Northeast's Tribal Heritage: Scholarly Insights at Guwahati Seminar

Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung emphasized the critical need for in-depth research and consistent documentation of the tribal heritage of northeast India. Speaking at a national seminar in Guwahati, which focused on the 'Temple Heritage and Sacred Places of Worship of the Janjatis of North East Bharat,' Natung underscored the cultural richness of the region.

The minister highlighted that the northeastern states are home to some of India's oldest temples and sacred sites, each embodying centuries of wisdom, identity, and cultural depth. Natung stressed that such platforms like the seminar are essential in fostering a collective understanding of the region's cultural legacy.

Organized with support from the ICHR, the two-day national seminar convened historians, researchers, and cultural practitioners to delve into the architecture, art, traditions, and historical evolution of the Janjati temple heritage in the northeast, aiming to ensure these cultural roots remain vibrant and relevant for future generations.