Left Menu

Reviving Northeast's Tribal Heritage: Scholarly Insights at Guwahati Seminar

Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung highlighted the importance of research and documentation of the northeast’s tribal heritage during a seminar in Guwahati. He emphasized the cultural significance of ancient temples and traditions and called for continued academic exploration to preserve and promote these cultural roots for future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 27-11-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 17:07 IST
Reviving Northeast's Tribal Heritage: Scholarly Insights at Guwahati Seminar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung emphasized the critical need for in-depth research and consistent documentation of the tribal heritage of northeast India. Speaking at a national seminar in Guwahati, which focused on the 'Temple Heritage and Sacred Places of Worship of the Janjatis of North East Bharat,' Natung underscored the cultural richness of the region.

The minister highlighted that the northeastern states are home to some of India's oldest temples and sacred sites, each embodying centuries of wisdom, identity, and cultural depth. Natung stressed that such platforms like the seminar are essential in fostering a collective understanding of the region's cultural legacy.

Organized with support from the ICHR, the two-day national seminar convened historians, researchers, and cultural practitioners to delve into the architecture, art, traditions, and historical evolution of the Janjati temple heritage in the northeast, aiming to ensure these cultural roots remain vibrant and relevant for future generations.

TRENDING

1
Pioneering Solutions: CSIR's Quest for Technological Indigenization

Pioneering Solutions: CSIR's Quest for Technological Indigenization

 India
2
Una's Legal Clampdown: Dispelling Chaos After Lalsingi Shootout

Una's Legal Clampdown: Dispelling Chaos After Lalsingi Shootout

 India
3
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Russia and Poland Consulate Closure Standoff

Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Russia and Poland Consulate Closure Standoff

 Global
4
Transforming the Indian Army: Vision for a Future-Ready Force

Transforming the Indian Army: Vision for a Future-Ready Force

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025