Zootopia 2: Box Office Triumph Over Thanksgiving Weekend

Walt Disney's 'Zootopia 2' thrived at the global box office over the Thanksgiving weekend, amassing an impressive $556 million. A significant portion of its success can be attributed to the Chinese market, which accounted for nearly half of the earnings.

This remarkable feat makes 'Zootopia 2' Hollywood's highest-grossing animated film in China, breaking the record previously set by its predecessor in 2016. Meanwhile, Universal Pictures' 'Wicked: For Good' pulled in $92.2 million globally in its second week, bolstering its total to $393.3 million.

For theater owners, these earnings offer hope for a lucrative holiday moviegoing season, as annual revenue is yet to bounce back to 2019's pre-pandemic levels.

