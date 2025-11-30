Left Menu

Zootopia 2: Box Office Triumph Over Thanksgiving Weekend

Walt Disney's 'Zootopia 2' thrived over the Thanksgiving weekend with $556 million in global sales, driven heavily by the Chinese market. This success marked it as Hollywood's highest-grossing animated film in China, offering movie theaters a sigh of relief as they hope to regain pre-pandemic profitability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 23:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Walt Disney's 'Zootopia 2' thrived at the global box office over the Thanksgiving weekend, amassing an impressive $556 million. A significant portion of its success can be attributed to the Chinese market, which accounted for nearly half of the earnings.

This remarkable feat makes 'Zootopia 2' Hollywood's highest-grossing animated film in China, breaking the record previously set by its predecessor in 2016. Meanwhile, Universal Pictures' 'Wicked: For Good' pulled in $92.2 million globally in its second week, bolstering its total to $393.3 million.

For theater owners, these earnings offer hope for a lucrative holiday moviegoing season, as annual revenue is yet to bounce back to 2019's pre-pandemic levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

