Zootopia 2: Box Office Triumph Over Thanksgiving Weekend
Walt Disney's 'Zootopia 2' thrived over the Thanksgiving weekend with $556 million in global sales, driven heavily by the Chinese market. This success marked it as Hollywood's highest-grossing animated film in China, offering movie theaters a sigh of relief as they hope to regain pre-pandemic profitability.
This remarkable feat makes 'Zootopia 2' Hollywood's highest-grossing animated film in China, breaking the record previously set by its predecessor in 2016. Meanwhile, Universal Pictures' 'Wicked: For Good' pulled in $92.2 million globally in its second week, bolstering its total to $393.3 million.
For theater owners, these earnings offer hope for a lucrative holiday moviegoing season, as annual revenue is yet to bounce back to 2019's pre-pandemic levels.
