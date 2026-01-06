Avatar: Fire and Ash Soars to $1 Billion in Global Sales
James Cameron's 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' has joined the billion-dollar club, surpassing $1 billion in global ticket sales. This marks the director's fourth film to achieve such success. Set on the visually captivating planet of Pandora, the film has captivated audiences around the world.
According to Walt Disney Studios, as of Sunday, the film has grossed an impressive $1.03 billion worldwide, continuing Cameron's legacy of blockbusters that have left a significant mark in cinema history.