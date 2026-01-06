Avatar: Fire and Ash Soars to $1 Billion in Global Sales

James Cameron's latest cinema phenomenon, 'Avatar: Fire and Ash,' has reached a monumental box office milestone, exceeding $1 billion in global sales. This marks the esteemed director's fourth film to achieve this remarkable feat, further solidifying his status in the film industry.

The science-fiction fantasy transports audiences back to the illustriously detailed world of Pandora, a visual spectacle that has captivated and transported audiences across the globe. Since its release, 'Fire and Ash' has been a massive draw, pulling in viewers eager to witness Cameron's latest creation.

According to Walt Disney Studios, as of Sunday, the film has grossed an impressive $1.03 billion worldwide, continuing Cameron's legacy of blockbusters that have left a significant mark in cinema history.