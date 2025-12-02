Cultural performance attract thousands of tourist at Hornbill Festival

The Hornbill Festival, Nagaland's premier tourism promotion event, witnessed a vibrant line-up of activities at the Naga Heritage Village, Kisama, on Tuesday. A cultural show organised by the Department of Art & Culture was hosted by Deputy Chief Minister T R Zeliang and co-hosted by G Ikuto Zhimomi, Advisor for Land Resources, with Ambassador of France to India Thierry Mathou, Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Justice Ashutosh Kumar, and several dignitaries in attendance.

Eighteen tribes of the state took centre stage, presenting a rich tapestry of traditional dances and cultural expressions. A highlight of the day was the Phom troupe's 'Yapo Louh-Po' (Headhunting Expedition – An Act), which depicted a headhunting raid followed by powerful chants and log drum beats, captivating the audience. Other tribes that enthralled visitors included the Angami, Ao, Chakhesang, Chang, Garo, Khiamniungan, Kachari, Konyak, Kuki, Lotha, Pochury, Rengma, Sangtam, Sumi, Tikhir, Yimkhiung, and Zeliang communities.

A prize distribution ceremony for the World War II Peace Rally, commemorating the Battle of Kohima, was also held at the World War II Museum. Festival Chief Host and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, in his address, said the rally symbolises the message that ''peace should prevail over warfare'' and reinforces the need to spread peace across nations. He reminded the gathering that the Battle of Kohima was fought between foreign powers, but the Nagas endured the gravest impact.

''This rally honours and pays homage to the selfless sacrifices of our Naga people and reaffirms our commitment to live in peace,'' he said. Rio also appreciated the Nagaland Flat Fenders Club and the Nagaland Adventure & Motor Sports Association for organising the event and contributing to the preservation of history.

Another major highlight of the day was the official opening of the Hornbill International Photo Fest (HIPFEST) by Ambassador of Switzerland Maya Tissafi. In her remarks, Tissafi said it was a special moment for Switzerland to partner in the Hornbill Festival 2025 celebrations and expressed admiration for the rich culture and diversity of the Naga people.

She emphasised the importance of skilled professionals in state development, noting that in Switzerland nearly 70 per cent of the population pursues vocational training. Skilled individuals, including photographers and artists, play a key role in societal progress, she said, expressing hope that the partnership with Nagaland would continue to expand.

Commissioner & Secretary of Information and Public Relations and Co-operation Orenthung Lotha, in his welcome note, highlighted HIPFEST's growth and described it as a ''window to Nagaland'', offering glimpses into the state's breathtaking landscapes and vibrant cultural life. He said the festival has become a global platform for emerging photographers to showcase their talent.

Co-organiser M Ababe Ezung announced that the 2025 edition features 97 photographers from across Nagaland.

At the Amphitheatre, the traditional stilt bamboo race was held under the Department of Youth Resources & Sports, with participants from various tribes displaying balance and agility. The tourist category of the race will take place on Wednesday.

The chief minister also released a book titled ''Journey of the Hornbill Festival: Through the Lens of Kohima Press Club''. Tracing the festival's evolution since its inception in 2000, the CM described the publication as an important document and congratulated members of the Kohima Press Club.

Edited by KPC President Alice Yhoshü and General Secretary Vishü Rita Krocha, the book was published by PenThrill as its 113th title, with support from the Department of Tourism. Meanwhile, the first day of the festival on Monday had recorded a footfall of 22,508 visitors, officials said.

According to the Tourism Department, the turnout included 363 foreign tourists, 5,314 domestic visitors, and 16,831 locals.

