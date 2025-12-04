Ahan Shetty wraps shooting for 'Border 2'

Left Menu

Actor Ahan Shetty has penned a lengthy note on his social media as he wrapped shooting for his upcoming film Border 2, which carries the weight of real stories, real courage, and the patriotism that lives beyond the screen. Directed by Anurag Singh, the project is a follow-up to the 1997 blockbuster film Border, which featured Sunny Deol alongside Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff and Akshaye Khanna.

Actor Ahan Shetty has penned a lengthy note on his social media as he wrapped shooting for his upcoming film ''Border 2'', which carries ''the weight of real stories, real courage, and the patriotism that lives beyond the screen.'' Directed by Anurag Singh, the project is a follow-up to the 1997 blockbuster film "Border", which featured Sunny Deol alongside Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff and Akshaye Khanna. The war epic was helmed by J P Dutta.

''Border 2'' features Deol alongside Ahan, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

Ahan shared a series of pictures from the set on his Instagram handle on Wednesday. ''That's a wrap on 'Border 2'. Walking off set today feels heavier than I expected. This film challenged me and gave me moments I'll never forget. I'm leaving with a heart full of gratitude for our armed forces, the incredible artists I've had the chance to share the screen with, and the entire team who have become family,'' he wrote in the caption.

''This film is more than just a film… It carries the weight of real stories, real courage, and the patriotism that lives beyond the screen. Thank you, 'Border 2'… this chapter will stay with me forever. Jai Hind,'' he added.

The film is set to release in theatres on January 23, 2026. It also has Medha Rana and Mona Singh in pivotal roles.

