Call to Rename 'Veer Bal Diwas' Gains Momentum

The acting jathedar of the Akal Takht, Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaaj, has urged Sikh MPs to advocate for renaming 'Veer Bal Diwas' to 'Sahibzade Shahadat Diwas.' Sikh devotees and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) support this change to better reflect Sikh sentiments. The government has yet to respond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 08-12-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 22:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The acting jathedar of the Akal Takht, Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaaj, has issued a call to action for Sikh members of Parliament. He is urging them to push the Indian government to rename the 'Veer Bal Diwas' to 'Sahibzade Shahadat Diwas' to honor the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh's younger sons.

The name change initiative has gained traction with the backing of devotees and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), who have forwarded their recommendations to the central authorities. However, the government's inaction has sparked further appeals from Sikh leaders to ensure that the issue is prioritized in Parliament.

Key Sikh MPs have been addressed in the jathedar's letter, including prominent names from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The letter emphasizes that since 2022 the name 'Veer Bal Diwas' has been used, which contradicts traditional Sikh sentiments. The jathedar has requested these MPs to champion this cause within their parliamentary responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

