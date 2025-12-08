Paul Dano Joins Star-Studded Thriller 'Bunker'

Left Menu

Updated: 08-12-2025 22:51 IST
Actor Paul Dano (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Paul Dano, renowned for his compelling performances in movies like 'There Will Be Blood' and 'The Batman,' is set to star in the upcoming psychological thriller 'Bunker,' under the direction of Oscar-winning filmmaker Florian Zeller, as reported by Variety. He joins an illustrious cast including Javier Bardem, Penelope Cruz, Stephen Graham, and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

Dano, recently in the spotlight for his role in 'The Wizard of the Kremlin,' has received considerable acclaim from peers, especially after Quentin Tarantino's remarks about his acting abilities. The film 'Bunker,' currently in production, is Florian Zeller's much-awaited follow-up to 'The Son' and 'The Father,' which garnered significant accolades.

According to Variety, 'Bunker' delves into the unraveling of a family amidst the mysterious construction of a bunker commissioned by a powerful tech mogul. With filming taking place between Madrid and London, and set for a 2026 release, 'Bunker' promises to showcase Zeller's trademark emotional intensity and atmosphere, with Dano bringing his unique depth to the project.

