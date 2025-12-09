Left Menu

Illegal Beach Shack Demolition Sparks Controversy in Goa

The Goa Tourism Department demolished 'Romeo Lane,' an illegally constructed beach shack in Vagator, owned by fugitive nightclub owners. This action followed a fire tragedy at Birch by Romeo Lane club, triggering a swift response from authorities to reclaim government land.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 09-12-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 18:25 IST
The Goa Tourism Department took decisive action on Tuesday by demolishing 'Romeo Lane,' an illegal beach shack at Vagator. The shack was constructed by the fugitive owners of the fire-damaged nightclub at Arpora.

Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, wanted after the tragic fire at Birch by Romeo Lane club that claimed 25 lives, had built the shack on government land, according to a senior official. In response, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant instructed authorities to initiate its demolition.

The operation, conducted with police presence, successfully reclaimed 198 square meters of land within two hours. The authorities also sealed another property owned by the Luthras at Assagao following the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

