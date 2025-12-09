Legal Tug-of-War: Rights to Hendrix's Iconic Albums

A high-stakes lawsuit concerning the rights to Jimi Hendrix's legendary 1960s albums is currently unfolding in a London court. The estates of Hendrix's British bassist Noel Redding and drummer Mitch Mitchell have taken legal action against Sony Music Entertainment, seeking a share of royalties from the iconic albums.

The case, filed in 2022, challenges the validity of contracts signed in the 1960s, long before the advent of digital streaming platforms. Lawyers for the estates argue that these early agreements do not cover modern streaming methods that now dominate the music industry.

Sony warns that a ruling in favor of the claimants could lead to widespread chaos in the industry, as similar claims might arise from collaborators of many well-known artists from the era. The outcome could set a significant precedent for music rights in the digital age.

(With inputs from agencies.)