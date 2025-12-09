Left Menu

Legal Tug-of-War: Rights to Hendrix's Iconic Albums

A lawsuit over rights to Jimi Hendrix's 1960s albums is underway, with bassist Noel Redding and drummer Mitch Mitchell's estates claiming a share of royalties. Filed against Sony Music Entertainment, the case highlights issues around outdated agreements and the impact of digital music streaming on performers' rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 19:39 IST
Legal Tug-of-War: Rights to Hendrix's Iconic Albums
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A high-stakes lawsuit concerning the rights to Jimi Hendrix's legendary 1960s albums is currently unfolding in a London court. The estates of Hendrix's British bassist Noel Redding and drummer Mitch Mitchell have taken legal action against Sony Music Entertainment, seeking a share of royalties from the iconic albums.

The case, filed in 2022, challenges the validity of contracts signed in the 1960s, long before the advent of digital streaming platforms. Lawyers for the estates argue that these early agreements do not cover modern streaming methods that now dominate the music industry.

Sony warns that a ruling in favor of the claimants could lead to widespread chaos in the industry, as similar claims might arise from collaborators of many well-known artists from the era. The outcome could set a significant precedent for music rights in the digital age.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025