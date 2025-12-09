Odisha to Celebrate 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram': A Tribute to Patriotism
The Odisha Assembly has passed a resolution to commemorate the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram' with a year-long celebration. This initiative aims to instill patriotism in the youth. The BJP, BJD, and Congress voiced differing opinions, highlighting political undertones and the song's significance in India's history.
The Odisha Assembly has unanimously agreed to launch a year-long celebration marking the 150th anniversary of the national song, 'Vande Mataram'. Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, supported by both BJD and Congress, led the motion aimed at inspiring patriotism among the younger generation.
Despite playing the song in the House, a political rift emerged as Congress and BJD members briefly exited after the recognized stanzas ended, citing constitutional adherence. Congress leader Rama Chandra Kadam criticized the BJP's focus on 'Vande Mataram', accusing it of diverting attention from major issues facing the country and influencing upcoming elections.
Meanwhile, Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi defended the initiative, emphasizing the song's historical legacy and the need for national unity to drive progress. As 'Vande Mataram' remains a symbol of resistance and devotion, the state recognizes its links to poet Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, who served in Odisha.
