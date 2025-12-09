Temple Vandalism Shocks Local Community

A shocking incident of vandalism has occurred at the Maa Govardhani temple in Tikari village, leading to the arrest of a man identified as Sandeep, local authorities reported on Tuesday.

The temple, renowned for attracting devotees from distant regions, was targeted as idols and a 'havan kund' were unlawfully damaged. The incident came into public attention when caretaker RB Singh Tomar, also known as Bablu Singh, entered the temple for prayer with Roshan Verma and discovered the damage.

Police officials, including Baghauli Circle Officer Praveen Kumar, confirmed that a video of the vandalism surfaced on social media, magnifying the community's outrage. The temple staff and devotees are deeply affected by this breach at the respected shrine.

