Rajni 2.0: A Cultural Revival in Indian Television

IAS Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO of Prasar Bharati, addressed a press conference in Mumbai for Karan Razdan's 'Rajni 2.0,' highlighting its cultural relevance. The series serves as a tribute to Priya Tendulkar and addresses modern societal issues, continuing the legacy of empowering viewers to tackle social challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 10-12-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 18:07 IST
In a moving ceremony, IAS Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO of Prasar Bharati, celebrated the impactful legacy of the iconic television show, Rajni 2.0, at a press conference in Mumbai. The series, helmed by filmmaker Karan Razdan, aims to reignite the cultural discourse initiated by its predecessor, Rajni, on DD National and WAVES OTT.

Rajni 2.0 is a modern take on pressing issues like consumer rights, medical ethics, and workplace harassment, drawing inspiration from Priya Tendulkar's original portrayal. The show is a clarion call for awareness and transformation, asserting that television can still be a formidable platform for social change in today's complex world.

Produced by Lord Shiva Entertainment, the series continues to inspire a new generation through engaging storytelling. Attendees, including Anupam Kher and Harman Baweja, emphasized Rajni 2.0's ambitious goals to empower viewers. A tribute to Priya Tendulkar, the event concluded with fond remembrances and a celebratory atmosphere marking the show's success.

