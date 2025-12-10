Left Menu

Aamir Khan's Diverse Ventures: From Acting to Production

Aamir Khan, a renowned Bollywood actor, discussed his transition from leading roles to producing films, explaining that while he loves acting, he can't participate in every project. He shared details about upcoming productions involving his son and other notable actors, reflecting a dynamic shift in his career focus.

Superstar Aamir Khan, during a session at Agenda Aaj Tak in New Delhi, elaborated on his evolving film career, highlighting his strategic shift from acting to producing.

At 60, Khan acknowledged his passion for acting but emphasized the impossibility of participating in every film, thus opting to produce selected projects through Aamir Khan Productions. His latest acting venture was 'Sitaare Zameen Par', a sequel to the 2007 hit 'Taare Zameen Par'.

Looking forward, Khan is set to release several films next year, including 'Ek Din', featuring his son Junaid and Sai Pallavi, as well as 'Happy Patel' and 'Lahore 1947'. This marks a significant chapter in his cinematic journey.

