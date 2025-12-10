Left Menu

Rethinking NAFTA: U.S. Eyes Separate Trade Talks with Canada and Mexico

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer advocates separate negotiations with Canada and Mexico due to distinct trade relations. Speaking at an Atlantic Council event, he mentioned the possibility of revising the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement in 2026, although some trilateral discussions may still be valuable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-12-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 21:16 IST
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer suggested tackling trade issues separately with Canada and Mexico, reflecting on the unique trade relationships with each neighbor. This approach was discussed during an Atlantic Council event.

Greer highlighted that the current U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, established under the Trump administration, allows for potential revisions or an exit strategy during a scheduled 2026 review.

Despite the preference for bilateral talks, Greer noted that some issues, particularly surrounding the rule of law, might benefit from trilateral negotiations.

