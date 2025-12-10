Rethinking NAFTA: U.S. Eyes Separate Trade Talks with Canada and Mexico

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer suggested tackling trade issues separately with Canada and Mexico, reflecting on the unique trade relationships with each neighbor. This approach was discussed during an Atlantic Council event.

Greer highlighted that the current U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, established under the Trump administration, allows for potential revisions or an exit strategy during a scheduled 2026 review.

Despite the preference for bilateral talks, Greer noted that some issues, particularly surrounding the rule of law, might benefit from trilateral negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)