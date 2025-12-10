Left Menu

Telangana Rural Polls: A Test of Political Power

Over 56 lakh voters will determine the outcome for around 13,000 Sarpanch candidates in Telangana's first phase of rural local body polls. With 65,455 candidates competing for 27,628 wards, the election will include extensive security measures and real-time monitoring. Unanimous elections have been held in 396 gram panchayats.

In Telangana, more than 56 lakh voters are set to decide the fate of around 13,000 Sarpanch candidates in the initial phase of rural local body elections on Thursday, encompassing 3,834 gram panchayats.

State Election Commissioner I Rani Kumudini announced that 65,455 candidates are contesting in 27,628 wards. Additionally, a press release noted the occurrence of unanimous elections in 396 gram panchayats.

The State Election Commission has implemented webcasting in over 3,000 gram panchayats to ensure real-time polling monitoring. Extensive security provisions have been arranged, with locations classified as critical or normal for police deployment based on vulnerability, and security measures are also planned for counting centers, which will begin tallying votes immediately following the completion of polling.

