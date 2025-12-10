Revamping Devotee Experience at Thakur Banke Bihari Temple

Authorities have recently turned their attention to the Thakur Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, seeking ways to improve the management of massive crowds drawn to this significant religious site. On Wednesday, representatives from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Roorkee conducted a thorough inspection of the temple.

These efforts arise from the directives given by a high-powered committee under the Supreme Court, tasked with ensuring the temple operates smoothly. Committee member Dinesh Goswami stated that the inspection was part of a broader initiative to develop better crowd-control strategies ahead of the New Year season, a peak time for temple visits.

Preliminary findings suggest that implementing a rail queue system could aid in mitigating overcrowding and avoiding jostling incidents. ASI and IIT Roorkee experts concentrated on both structural safety and the fluid movement of crowds, with the objective of presenting a comprehensive report that will inform future improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)