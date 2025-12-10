Left Menu

Revamping Devotee Experience at Thakur Banke Bihari Temple

Experts from ASI and IIT-Roorkee inspected Thakur Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan to ensure better management of devotee influx. The inspection focused on crowd management and safe navigation through the temple, with aims to enhance visitor experience ahead of the New Year, as per Supreme Court's committee directions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 10-12-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 18:32 IST
Revamping Devotee Experience at Thakur Banke Bihari Temple
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have recently turned their attention to the Thakur Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, seeking ways to improve the management of massive crowds drawn to this significant religious site. On Wednesday, representatives from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Roorkee conducted a thorough inspection of the temple.

These efforts arise from the directives given by a high-powered committee under the Supreme Court, tasked with ensuring the temple operates smoothly. Committee member Dinesh Goswami stated that the inspection was part of a broader initiative to develop better crowd-control strategies ahead of the New Year season, a peak time for temple visits.

Preliminary findings suggest that implementing a rail queue system could aid in mitigating overcrowding and avoiding jostling incidents. ASI and IIT Roorkee experts concentrated on both structural safety and the fluid movement of crowds, with the objective of presenting a comprehensive report that will inform future improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
2
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025