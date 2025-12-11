Vande Mataram: A Symbol of Nationalism and Debate in India’s Political Arena

In a charged debate at the Rajya Sabha, BJP President J P Nadda underscored the need for Vande Mataram to be accorded the same status as the national anthem and flag, emphasizing its linkage to Indian nationalism. He criticized the Congress party for allegedly diminishing its historical importance.

Nadda stated that Vande Mataram had been instrumental in rallying the nation during colonial rule and criticized former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's stance. He called for rectifying historical narratives, highlighting the song's entrenched cultural heritage.

The discussion, marking the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, saw participation from over 80 members, with Nadda reiterating that the song symbolizes India's ideological battle, asserting that compromises should not dictate national identity.

