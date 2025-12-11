Left Menu

Vande Mataram: A Symbol of Nationalism and Debate in India’s Political Arena

BJP President J P Nadda emphasized the connection between the national song Vande Mataram and nationalism, urging for equal status with the national anthem and flag. He accused the Congress of downplaying its significance historically and reiterated its cultural and unifying importance in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 19:55 IST
Vande Mataram: A Symbol of Nationalism and Debate in India’s Political Arena
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a charged debate at the Rajya Sabha, BJP President J P Nadda underscored the need for Vande Mataram to be accorded the same status as the national anthem and flag, emphasizing its linkage to Indian nationalism. He criticized the Congress party for allegedly diminishing its historical importance.

Nadda stated that Vande Mataram had been instrumental in rallying the nation during colonial rule and criticized former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's stance. He called for rectifying historical narratives, highlighting the song's entrenched cultural heritage.

The discussion, marking the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, saw participation from over 80 members, with Nadda reiterating that the song symbolizes India's ideological battle, asserting that compromises should not dictate national identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
2
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
3
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
4
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025