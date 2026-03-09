Haryana Congress Cash-for-Ticket Controversy Sparks Political Uproar

Amidst a storm of political accusations, Haryana Congress president Rao Narender Singh vehemently denied claims that money was solicited in exchange for an assembly election ticket. The allegations emerged from the husband of a former Haryana Mahila Congress leader and have since ignited fierce rhetoric between rival parties.

Singh discredited the claims as unfounded, suggesting they arose after the former Mahila Congress leader was overlooked for a leadership position within the party. The controversy has given the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ample fodder to criticize the Congress, with spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari spotlighting alleged WhatsApp communications as evidence.

The BJP's accusations were bolstered by Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, who cited previous statements from former Punjab Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu to insinuate pervasive corruption within the Congress ranks. The unfolding saga underscores the heightened political tensions as party leaders jostle for influence in Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)