Revamping Mumbai's Heritage: The Mumbadevi Temple Project
The BMC is set to invite e-tenders for redeveloping the Mumbadevi temple area, mimicking the Mahakal corridor in Ujjain. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde confirms municipal approval. Originally announced in 2023, the historic site's project is in its final stages, backed by a redevelopment authority.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is gearing up to roll out e-tenders for the ambitious redevelopment of the Mumbadevi temple premises, inspired by Ujjain's Mahakal corridor, according to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
Shinde, responding to a legislative council inquiry, confirmed the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee's approval of the rejuvenation plan.
The development project, first announced in 2023, is nearing completion, with the BMC set to initiate e-tender processes following instructions from the Municipal Commissioner. Mumbadevi, Mumbai's patron deity, is central to this holistic redevelopment effort.
