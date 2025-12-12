Left Menu

Revamping Mumbai's Heritage: The Mumbadevi Temple Project

The BMC is set to invite e-tenders for redeveloping the Mumbadevi temple area, mimicking the Mahakal corridor in Ujjain. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde confirms municipal approval. Originally announced in 2023, the historic site's project is in its final stages, backed by a redevelopment authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-12-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 23:44 IST
Revamping Mumbai's Heritage: The Mumbadevi Temple Project
  • Country:
  • India

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is gearing up to roll out e-tenders for the ambitious redevelopment of the Mumbadevi temple premises, inspired by Ujjain's Mahakal corridor, according to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Shinde, responding to a legislative council inquiry, confirmed the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee's approval of the rejuvenation plan.

The development project, first announced in 2023, is nearing completion, with the BMC set to initiate e-tender processes following instructions from the Municipal Commissioner. Mumbadevi, Mumbai's patron deity, is central to this holistic redevelopment effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025