Revamping Mumbai's Heritage: The Mumbadevi Temple Project

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is gearing up to roll out e-tenders for the ambitious redevelopment of the Mumbadevi temple premises, inspired by Ujjain's Mahakal corridor, according to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Shinde, responding to a legislative council inquiry, confirmed the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee's approval of the rejuvenation plan.

The development project, first announced in 2023, is nearing completion, with the BMC set to initiate e-tender processes following instructions from the Municipal Commissioner. Mumbadevi, Mumbai's patron deity, is central to this holistic redevelopment effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)