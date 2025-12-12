Left Menu

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena, approves honorary ranks for retiring police personnel, recognizing their service without financial perks. Separately, Delhi prepares for an eco-friendly houseboat convention center, aiming to transform the Yamuna floodplain into a vibrant public space. Both initiatives highlight Saxena's commitment to community development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 18:04 IST
Delhi LG VK Saxena (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to acknowledge the dedicated service of law enforcement, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has sanctioned the conferment of honorary ranks for nearly 88,000 retiring Delhi Police personnel. These ranks will be conferred to officers from Constable to Sub-Inspector levels, effective on their retirement day. While this honor elevates their status, it does not carry any pensionary benefits.

The eligibility criteria for receiving these honorary ranks include the completion of two years in their current rank, favorable annual performance appraisals over the last five years, and an absence of significant disciplinary action. This scheme is reminiscent of a 2025 initiative by the Ministry of Home Affairs which granted similar honors to the personnel of CAPFs and Assam Rifles.

In a parallel development, plans are underway for an ambitious Houseboat Convention Centre on the Yamuna floodplain. Spearheaded by the Delhi Development Authority and approved by LG Saxena, this eco-friendly project aims to enhance public engagement with river-centric spaces. The structure will use biodegradable materials and is slated for completion by mid-2026.

