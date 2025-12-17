Hollywood Tragedy: Nick Reiner Charged in Parents' Murder

Nick Reiner, 32, the son of famed Hollywood filmmaker Rob Reiner, has been formally charged with first-degree murder for the stabbing deaths of his parents at their Los Angeles residence. Discovered over the weekend, Rob Reiner, 78, and his wife Michele, 70, were found slain in their Brentwood home.

The Los Angeles Police Department's investigation quickly focused on Reiner, who was apprehended without incident in downtown Los Angeles hours after the bodies were found. Homicide detectives turned the case over to the district attorney, who filed a five-page criminal complaint with two counts of murder against Nick Reiner.

District Attorney Nathan Hochman indicated that the charges carry a potential life sentence without parole or capital punishment, though no decision on seeking the death penalty has been made. The high-profile nature of the case has drawn comparisons to previous celebrity murders in Los Angeles.

(With inputs from agencies.)