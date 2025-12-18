If you're seeking the world's best curling stones, look no further than Ailsa Craig, an uninhabited island off Scotland's southwest coast. The isle, a vital source of dense granite, has provided stones for the Winter Olympics, and Kays Curling holds the exclusive license to harvest its rocks.

The island's unique geology ensures that the granite is ideal for curling. The common green granite and blue hone from Ailsa Craig are unmatched in quality, offering superior elasticity and waterproofing properties crucial for Olympic-level curling. The stones' production is a meticulous process, honed by Kays Curling since 1851.

With curling's popularity spreading globally, especially in Asia, the demand for Ailsa Craig's stones continues to rise. Kays Curling, producing up to 2,000 stones annually, is expanding its influence across Canada, China, Japan, and even Antarctica, making curling accessible to new audiences worldwide.

