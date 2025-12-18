Striking Gold on Ailsa Craig: The Granite That Steers Olympic Curling
Ailsa Craig, an uninhabited Scottish isle, is famed for its unique granite used to craft curling stones for the Olympics. Kays Curling, the sole licensee, has been supplying these stones since 1924. This high-quality granite, unmatched globally, aids athletes in achieving Olympic glory by perfecting the sport's essentials.
If you're seeking the world's best curling stones, look no further than Ailsa Craig, an uninhabited island off Scotland's southwest coast. The isle, a vital source of dense granite, has provided stones for the Winter Olympics, and Kays Curling holds the exclusive license to harvest its rocks.
The island's unique geology ensures that the granite is ideal for curling. The common green granite and blue hone from Ailsa Craig are unmatched in quality, offering superior elasticity and waterproofing properties crucial for Olympic-level curling. The stones' production is a meticulous process, honed by Kays Curling since 1851.
With curling's popularity spreading globally, especially in Asia, the demand for Ailsa Craig's stones continues to rise. Kays Curling, producing up to 2,000 stones annually, is expanding its influence across Canada, China, Japan, and even Antarctica, making curling accessible to new audiences worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Olympics-Gu wins opening halfpipe World Cup at Secret Garden
Olympics-Mariah Carey to feature in Milano Cortina Games opening ceremony
Olympics-Stolz stakes claim as medal favourite for Milano-Cortina in speed skating World Cup qualifiers
Mariah Carey to Illuminate Milano Cortina Olympics Opening Ceremony
Noah Lyles Embraces 'All-or-Nothing' Spirit for LA28 Olympics