Olympics-Mariah Carey to feature in Milano Cortina Games opening ceremony

American pop superstar Mariah Carey will be the first major music act in the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, organisers said in a statement on Monday. Carey will perform at Milan's San Siro Stadium on February 6 at the launching of the Games, with her appearance intended to reflect the cermony''s central theme of "Harmony", combining music and sport to highlight values such as inclusion, respect and cultural exchange.

The opening ceremony, created and produced by Balich Wonder Studio, will feature performances by international artists alongside elements celebrating Italian culture and innovation. The Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics will be staged across northern Italy, with events hosted in Milan, Cortina d'Ampezzo and other venues in Lombardy, Veneto and Trentino-Alto Adige.

