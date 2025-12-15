Left Menu

Olympics-Mariah Carey to feature in Milano Cortina Games opening ceremony

American pop superstar Mariah Carey will be the first major music act in the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, organisers said in a statement on Monday. The Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics will be staged across northern Italy, with events hosted in Milan, Cortina d’Ampezzo and other venues in Lombardy, Veneto and Trentino-Alto Adige.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 15-12-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 15:54 IST
Olympics-Mariah Carey to feature in Milano Cortina Games opening ceremony
  • Country:
  • France

American pop superstar Mariah Carey will be the first major music act in the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, organisers said in a statement on Monday. Carey will perform at Milan's San Siro Stadium on February 6 at the launching of the Games, with her appearance intended to reflect the cermony''s central theme of "Harmony", combining music and sport to highlight values such as inclusion, respect and cultural exchange.

The opening ceremony, created and produced by Balich Wonder Studio, will feature performances by international artists alongside elements celebrating Italian culture and innovation. The Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics will be staged across northern Italy, with events hosted in Milan, Cortina d'Ampezzo and other venues in Lombardy, Veneto and Trentino-Alto Adige.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-School bus accident in Colombia kills 17, injures 20

UPDATE 1-School bus accident in Colombia kills 17, injures 20

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Australia's Woolworths hit with class action for alleged staff underpayments

UPDATE 2-Australia's Woolworths hit with class action for alleged staff unde...

 Global
3
Brazilians protest a bill that would reduce former president Bolsonaro's time in jail

Brazilians protest a bill that would reduce former president Bolsonaro's tim...

 Global
4
UK regulation of cryptoassets to start in October 2027, finance ministry says

UK regulation of cryptoassets to start in October 2027, finance ministry say...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of AI, finance, and energy stability on renewable growth

How AI can reduce defaults and expand financial inclusion in microcredit markets

Immersive AR could shift consumer habits and cut surplus food waste

AI is transforming cybersecurity, but risks are growing just as fast

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025