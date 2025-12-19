Urgency for Educational Relief Amidst Election Duty in West Bengal
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has appealed to the Election Commission to allow some teachers, serving as booth-level officers, to return to their schools. This appeal comes in light of their crucial role in preparing for upcoming class 10 board exams amidst ongoing electoral duties.
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has formally requested the Election Commission to permit certain teachers, currently fulfilling their roles as booth-level officers (BLOs) in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, to return to their teaching duties. The demand arises as their prolonged absence is disrupting student preparations, particularly for the imminent class 10 board examinations scheduled for February.
In an official communication, WBBSE Secretary Subrata Ghosh highlighted the critical need for these educators to resume their responsibilities in schools by January. The State Education Minister, Bratya Basu, further underscored the complications faced by educational institutions if the majority of teachers are occupied with extended election-related tasks.
Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal indicated that any decision regarding this matter would rest solely with the Election Commission, emphasizing that his office is merely executing directives. Meanwhile, representatives of the BLO community noted the significant impact on teaching, as alternatives for these absent teachers have not been established.
