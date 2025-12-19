Kerala CM Raises Alarm Over Exclusion of 25 Lakh Voters in SIR Process

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed grave concerns over reports that 25 lakh individuals have been removed from the draft voter list prepared during the state's Special Intensive Revision (SIR). He emphasized the need for the Election Commission to ensure no eligible voter is excluded unnecessarily.

Vijayan criticized the Election Commission for a lack of transparency in the process and urged the information be made public, accessible to both the general public and political entities. He underscored the critical nature of maintaining an accurate voter list to sustain democratic integrity.

The chief minister accused the Commission of undertaking the revision without ample preparation, coinciding inconveniently with local elections. He demanded the Commission include all eligible voters and vowed state measures to correct omissions, backed by a Supreme Court directive addressing these issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)