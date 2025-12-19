A New Dawn for 'Ikkis': The Patriotic War Drama Set for New Year Release

Dinesh Vijay, a filmmaker, has revealed that the release date of the much-anticipated war drama, 'Ikkis,' shifted by a week to allow it to stand out in theatres. The film, dramatizing the life of Arun Khetrpal, Param Vir Chakra's youngest recipient, will now premiere on January 1.

Initially slated for a December 25 release, 'Ikkis' would have clashed with other major films. Vijay emphasized that the new date, free from competition, would benefit both the film and viewers. The narrative focuses on Khetarpal's heroics during the 1971 Indo-Pak war and features Agastya Nanda, Jaideep Ahlawat, and the late Dharmendra.

The film's director, Sriram Raghavan, noted for thrillers, shows a nuanced patriotism. 'Ikkis' portrays the war experience and emotional aftermath. Raghavan stressed the film is about humanity, transcending national perspectives. The project's unique portrayal of a soldier's struggle adds a fresh dimension to the genre.

