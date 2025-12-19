Left Menu

A New Dawn for 'Ikkis': The Patriotic War Drama Set for New Year Release

'Ikkis' is a war drama based on the life of Arun Khetrpal, the youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient. Initially set for a Christmas release, the film's director Dinesh Vijay postponed it to January 1 for better visibility. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, it stars Agastya Nanda and features patriotic themes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-12-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 19:06 IST
A New Dawn for 'Ikkis': The Patriotic War Drama Set for New Year Release
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Dinesh Vijay, a filmmaker, has revealed that the release date of the much-anticipated war drama, 'Ikkis,' shifted by a week to allow it to stand out in theatres. The film, dramatizing the life of Arun Khetrpal, Param Vir Chakra's youngest recipient, will now premiere on January 1.

Initially slated for a December 25 release, 'Ikkis' would have clashed with other major films. Vijay emphasized that the new date, free from competition, would benefit both the film and viewers. The narrative focuses on Khetarpal's heroics during the 1971 Indo-Pak war and features Agastya Nanda, Jaideep Ahlawat, and the late Dharmendra.

The film's director, Sriram Raghavan, noted for thrillers, shows a nuanced patriotism. 'Ikkis' portrays the war experience and emotional aftermath. Raghavan stressed the film is about humanity, transcending national perspectives. The project's unique portrayal of a soldier's struggle adds a fresh dimension to the genre.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025