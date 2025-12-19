Foreign Drone Discovery Sparks Investigation in Turkey

Turkey announced on Friday the discovery of a Russian-origin Orlan-10 drone in the northwestern city of Kocaeli, according to the Interior Ministry.

Preliminary findings suggest the unmanned aerial vehicle was deployed for reconnaissance and surveillance activities. Authorities are conducting an ongoing investigation to ascertain more details about the incident.

The presence of foreign equipment raises questions concerning security and sovereignty, prompting officials to scrutinize the circumstances surrounding its appearance in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)