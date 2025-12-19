Left Menu

Foreign Drone Discovery Sparks Investigation in Turkey

Turkey has discovered a Russian-made Orlan-10 drone in Kocaeli. The Interior Ministry reports that the drone was likely used for reconnaissance and surveillance. An investigation into the presence and purpose of the unmanned aerial vehicle is currently underway to determine further details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 19-12-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 20:48 IST
  • Turkey

Turkey announced on Friday the discovery of a Russian-origin Orlan-10 drone in the northwestern city of Kocaeli, according to the Interior Ministry.

Preliminary findings suggest the unmanned aerial vehicle was deployed for reconnaissance and surveillance activities. Authorities are conducting an ongoing investigation to ascertain more details about the incident.

The presence of foreign equipment raises questions concerning security and sovereignty, prompting officials to scrutinize the circumstances surrounding its appearance in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

