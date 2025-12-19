Left Menu

Delhi Police Bust Thak-Thak Gang, Recovers Stolen Gems

Delhi Police have cracked a jewellery theft case involving the notorious Thak-Thak gang, recovering valuables worth Rs 35 lakh. The theft occurred in Karol Bagh, targeting a trader's parked car. An arrest was made through CCTV analysis, leading to the capture of gang member T Sarath Kumar.

Delhi Police have successfully cracked a high-profile jewellery theft case, retrieving ornaments valued at Rs 35 lakh. The infamous Thak-Thak gang was behind the heist, which occurred in the bustling area of Karol Bagh.

The incident unfolded when a jewellery trader parked his car after collecting precious items from the International Gemological Institute. Upon his return, he found the car's window shattered and the jewellery missing.

Police efforts culminated in the arrest of T Sarath Kumar, a gang member, through diligent analysis of CCTV footage. The operation uncovered Kumar's involvement in multiple criminal cases, with investigations ongoing to recover the remaining stolen items.

