Tagore's Masterpiece Breaks Auction Records

Rabindranath Tagore's 'From Across the Dark' fetched a record-breaking Rs 10.73 crore at AstaGuru's Historic Masterpieces auction, highlighting the enduring impact of his art. The December auction achieved a 100% sell-out with all 87 lots sold, totaling over Rs 163.65 crore in sales.

While Tagore's work captivated art collectors, Tyeb Mehta's 'Untitled (Gesture)' stole the show, selling for around Rs 53.54 crore. Prominent artists like Krishen Khanna, with 'The Last Supper,' and Sadanand K Bakre also set personal records, achieving remarkable sales figures.

The auction's success underscores a growing interest in Indian modernist works, many making their auction debut. AstaGuru's commitment to showcasing these masterpieces reaffirms its role as a leading platform for Indian modernism, according to Manoj Mansukhani, director of marketing at AstaGuru Auction House.

