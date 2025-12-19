Left Menu

Sky's New Frontier: An Astronaut's Odyssey

CJI Surya Kant praises Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla for his historic journey as the first Indian astronaut to the International Space Station, proving that the sky is merely a new frontier. The NDTV Indian of the Year Awards applauds talents that push beyond traditional limits with courage and perseverance.

The Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, commended Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla for his pioneering journey to the International Space Station, marking him as the first Indian astronaut to do so. His achievement was celebrated at the NDTV Indian of the Year Awards 2025, underscoring the sentiment that the sky is no longer a limit but a frontier to be conquered.

Serving in the Axiom-4 commercial mission to the ISS from June 25 to July 15, Shukla's accomplishments have greatly impacted how we interpret human capability and exploration. Speaking at the awards ceremony, CJI Kant expressed admiration for the honorees, emphasizing that recognition extends beyond victories to include the courage and vision to transcend boundaries.

The event celebrated various talents, including visionary artists and groundbreaking scientists, linking their stories with resilience and the power of recognition. Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan received the Director of the Year award for his film 'Homebound', in a ceremony hailed as a testament to exceptional talent.

