Hemant Soren Invokes Unity and Joy at Christmas Mahotsava

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren extended heartfelt Christmas and New Year greetings to the public during the concluding ceremony of the four-day Christmas Gathering Mahotsava 2025, held at Loyola Ground in Ranchi.

In his address, Soren highlighted that the birth of Jesus Christ brings joy and happiness. He called for community cooperation alongside government efforts to spread smiles across society, emphasizing unity, love, and a spirit of service as the paths to building a harmonious environment.

The event also saw attendance from dignitaries including Gandey MLA and Soren's wife Kalpana Soren, Agriculture Minister Shilpa Neha Tirkey, and Ranchi Archbishop Father Vincent Aind, underlining the inclusive spirit of the celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)