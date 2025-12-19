ISRO Set to Launch Record-Breaking Satellite for AST SpaceMobile
ISRO's LVM3 rocket is preparing to launch the BlueBird Block-2 satellite for AST SpaceMobile on December 24, 2025. This satellite boasts significant advancements in technology, including the largest commercial phased arrays deployed in low Earth orbit. The mission aims to enhance global cellular broadband connectivity.
ISRO is poised for a significant launch on December 24, 2025, deploying its LVM3 rocket to transporte AST SpaceMobile's BlueBird Block-2 satellite from Sriharikota's Satish Dhawan Space Centre.
This effort will facilitate the expansion of global cellular broadband services through advanced satellite technology.
The BlueBird Block-2's array spans nearly 2,400 square feet, setting a new record for commercial phased arrays in low Earth orbit.
