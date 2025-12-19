ISRO Set to Launch Record-Breaking Satellite for AST SpaceMobile

ISRO is poised for a significant launch on December 24, 2025, deploying its LVM3 rocket to transporte AST SpaceMobile's BlueBird Block-2 satellite from Sriharikota's Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

This effort will facilitate the expansion of global cellular broadband services through advanced satellite technology.

The BlueBird Block-2's array spans nearly 2,400 square feet, setting a new record for commercial phased arrays in low Earth orbit.

