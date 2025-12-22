Left Menu

Supernatural Anime 'Dan Da Dan' to Unveil Thrilling Season 3 in 2027

Science Saru studio announced the return of the popular anime 'Dan Da Dan' for its third season in 2027. Following the series’ adaptation from Yukinobu Tatsu's manga, the new season promises more supernatural comedy and adventure with key characters Momo and Okarun thrown into paranormal battles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 10:41 IST
Supernatural Anime 'Dan Da Dan' to Unveil Thrilling Season 3 in 2027
Dan Da Dan (Photo/Instagram@dandadan.0fficial). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

The beloved anime 'Dan Da Dan' is set to make a grand return for a third season in 2027, as officially announced by Science Saru studio during the Jump Festa event in December 2026, according to reports by Variety. A fresh key visual for the supernatural comedy series was unveiled at the event.

'Dan Da Dan', which adapts Yukinobu Tatsu's widely popular manga, has sold over 12 million copies and is part of Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ platform, with serialisation every Tuesday. The narrative focuses on high schooler Momo and her occult-fascinated classmate Okarun, navigating a world filled with supernatural confrontations.

Produced in collaboration with Mainichi Broadcasting System, the series forms part of a diverse anime portfolio that includes 'Attack on Titan' and 'Jujutsu Kaisen'. The third season promises to be another exciting installment, with Science Saru aiming to continue its streak of innovative productions.

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025