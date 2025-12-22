Supernatural Anime 'Dan Da Dan' to Unveil Thrilling Season 3 in 2027
Science Saru studio announced the return of the popular anime 'Dan Da Dan' for its third season in 2027. Following the series’ adaptation from Yukinobu Tatsu's manga, the new season promises more supernatural comedy and adventure with key characters Momo and Okarun thrown into paranormal battles.
The beloved anime 'Dan Da Dan' is set to make a grand return for a third season in 2027, as officially announced by Science Saru studio during the Jump Festa event in December 2026, according to reports by Variety. A fresh key visual for the supernatural comedy series was unveiled at the event.
'Dan Da Dan', which adapts Yukinobu Tatsu's widely popular manga, has sold over 12 million copies and is part of Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ platform, with serialisation every Tuesday. The narrative focuses on high schooler Momo and her occult-fascinated classmate Okarun, navigating a world filled with supernatural confrontations.
Produced in collaboration with Mainichi Broadcasting System, the series forms part of a diverse anime portfolio that includes 'Attack on Titan' and 'Jujutsu Kaisen'. The third season promises to be another exciting installment, with Science Saru aiming to continue its streak of innovative productions.
