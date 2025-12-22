Left Menu

Reviving Legacy: The Triumph of Jammu and Kashmir's Father of Journalism

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh released the reprint and digital edition of Lala Mulk Raj Saraf's autobiography, 'Fifty Years as a Journalist.' Saraf, hailed as the father of journalism in Jammu and Kashmir, played a vital role in establishing the field in the region, influencing public discourse significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 22-12-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 23:46 IST
Reviving Legacy: The Triumph of Jammu and Kashmir's Father of Journalism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh launched the reprint and e-book edition of 'Fifty Years as a Journalist,' the autobiography of Lala Mulk Raj Saraf, known as the father of journalism in Jammu and Kashmir. The book chronicles Saraf's pioneering role in establishing journalism in the region.

The publication, facilitated by the Jamna Devi Gian Devi Saraf Trust and driven by Saraf's granddaughter, veteran broadcaster Rachna Vinod, seeks to preserve his rich legacy. Saraf's foundational work in establishing informed public discourse continues to influence generations, promoting ethical journalism and responsible press practices.

Singh emphasized the significance of Saraf's courage, integrity, and commitment to public service, qualities highly relevant in today's rapidly changing media landscape. The autobiography, now more accessible to younger audiences, offers timeless insights into ethical leadership and community-focused journalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025