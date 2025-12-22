Reviving Legacy: The Triumph of Jammu and Kashmir's Father of Journalism

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh launched the reprint and e-book edition of 'Fifty Years as a Journalist,' the autobiography of Lala Mulk Raj Saraf, known as the father of journalism in Jammu and Kashmir. The book chronicles Saraf's pioneering role in establishing journalism in the region.

The publication, facilitated by the Jamna Devi Gian Devi Saraf Trust and driven by Saraf's granddaughter, veteran broadcaster Rachna Vinod, seeks to preserve his rich legacy. Saraf's foundational work in establishing informed public discourse continues to influence generations, promoting ethical journalism and responsible press practices.

Singh emphasized the significance of Saraf's courage, integrity, and commitment to public service, qualities highly relevant in today's rapidly changing media landscape. The autobiography, now more accessible to younger audiences, offers timeless insights into ethical leadership and community-focused journalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)