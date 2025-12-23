Cranberry Craze: Festive Recipes for a Merry Christmas

In New Delhi, dessert enthusiasts are in for a treat this holiday season as cranberry-infused recipes take the spotlight. This vibrant berry, known for its perfect balance of tang and sweetness, is becoming a staple in festive menus across the country.

Chefs Kamaldeep, Teja, and Simrun have shared their culinary expertise to help home bakers create holiday masterpieces. Kamaldeep recommends a Festive Cranberry Bake, where the berries add a tangy twist to the classic cake, delivering a treat that's golden and fluffy.

Chef Teja's Orange Cranberry Cookies, simple yet delightful, incorporate chopped cranberries for a festive touch. Simrun's Chickpea Cranberry Chocolate Brownies offer a wholesome option with a rich chocolatey base, ensuring that cranberries become the ingredient of choice this festive season.

(With inputs from agencies.)