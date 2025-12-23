Cranberry Craze: Festive Recipes for a Merry Christmas
Chefs Kamaldeep, Teja, and Simrun offer festive holiday recipes featuring cranberries in desserts like cakes, cookies, and brownies. These dishes embrace the berry's tangy, sweet flavor and vibrant color, making them perfect for Christmas and New Year celebrations.
- Country:
- India
In New Delhi, dessert enthusiasts are in for a treat this holiday season as cranberry-infused recipes take the spotlight. This vibrant berry, known for its perfect balance of tang and sweetness, is becoming a staple in festive menus across the country.
Chefs Kamaldeep, Teja, and Simrun have shared their culinary expertise to help home bakers create holiday masterpieces. Kamaldeep recommends a Festive Cranberry Bake, where the berries add a tangy twist to the classic cake, delivering a treat that's golden and fluffy.
Chef Teja's Orange Cranberry Cookies, simple yet delightful, incorporate chopped cranberries for a festive touch. Simrun's Chickpea Cranberry Chocolate Brownies offer a wholesome option with a rich chocolatey base, ensuring that cranberries become the ingredient of choice this festive season.
(With inputs from agencies.)