Vipin Sharma: From Stage to Screen Stardom

Actor Vipin Sharma discusses his role in 'Maharani 4', challenges of portraying authority, and his dynamic rapport with co-star Huma Qureshi. Known for his role in 'Taare Zameen Par', Sharma credits Irrfan Khan for his return to acting. He now aspires to direct a film.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 17:49 IST
Actor Vipin Sharma, renowned for his performances in acclaimed films, speaks about the challenges he faced while portraying a politician in 'Maharani 4'.

In the SonyLIV series, he plays Prime Minister Sudhakar Sriniwas Joshi opposite Huma Qureshi's Rani Bharti, navigating the complexities of political authority.

Sharma also reflects on his longstanding professional relationship with Qureshi, their collaboration since 'Gangs of Wasseypur', and his upcoming directorial aspirations.

