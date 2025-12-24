Historic 108-ft Tricolour Flies High in Mizoram

Mizoram Governor VK Singh made history by unfurling a monumental national flag at the Assam Rifles base in Zokhawsang, Aizawl.

The 108-ft flagpole stands as the tallest in the state, signifying a moment of historic importance, according to Singh. The event, held on Christmas Eve, symbolizes harmony and unity.

Home Minister K Sapdanga highlighted the Tricolour's role in uniting the nation and commemorating India's freedom struggle. The event witnessed participation from senior officials, ex-servicemen, locals, and schoolchildren, with a video message from Flag Foundation of India chairman Naveen Jindal.