Historic 108-ft Tricolour Flies High in Mizoram

Mizoram Governor VK Singh hoisted a 108-ft national flag at the Assam Rifles base in Aizawl, marking a historic moment for the state. The event emphasized unity and patriotism, featuring speeches from local leaders and the Flag Foundation of India's chairman, Naveen Jindal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 24-12-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 17:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Mizoram Governor VK Singh made history by unfurling a monumental national flag at the Assam Rifles base in Zokhawsang, Aizawl.

The 108-ft flagpole stands as the tallest in the state, signifying a moment of historic importance, according to Singh. The event, held on Christmas Eve, symbolizes harmony and unity.

Home Minister K Sapdanga highlighted the Tricolour's role in uniting the nation and commemorating India's freedom struggle. The event witnessed participation from senior officials, ex-servicemen, locals, and schoolchildren, with a video message from Flag Foundation of India chairman Naveen Jindal.

