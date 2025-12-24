Historic 108-ft Tricolour Flies High in Mizoram
Mizoram Governor VK Singh hoisted a 108-ft national flag at the Assam Rifles base in Aizawl, marking a historic moment for the state. The event emphasized unity and patriotism, featuring speeches from local leaders and the Flag Foundation of India's chairman, Naveen Jindal.
Mizoram Governor VK Singh made history by unfurling a monumental national flag at the Assam Rifles base in Zokhawsang, Aizawl.
The 108-ft flagpole stands as the tallest in the state, signifying a moment of historic importance, according to Singh. The event, held on Christmas Eve, symbolizes harmony and unity.
Home Minister K Sapdanga highlighted the Tricolour's role in uniting the nation and commemorating India's freedom struggle. The event witnessed participation from senior officials, ex-servicemen, locals, and schoolchildren, with a video message from Flag Foundation of India chairman Naveen Jindal.
