Karnataka BJP Accuses Congress of 'Politics of Hatred' Against Banjara Community

Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra has accused Congress of targeting the Banjara community following the arrest of MLA Chandru Lamani for alleged bribery. While maintaining the party's non-interference stance in the Lokayukta case, Vijayendra demanded accountability from Congress on corruption matters.

Updated: 23-02-2026 16:26 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 16:26 IST
BJP president B Y Vijayendra
Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Monday criticized the ruling Congress for fostering division against the Banjara community in light of MLA Chandru Lamani's arrest by Lokayukta police for allegedly accepting a bribe. Vijayendra insisted that the BJP would legally navigate the Lokayukta case involving Lamani, denying any political interference.

Responding to media inquiries, Vijayendra alleged that since Siddaramaiah's tenure began, the Congress has unfairly targeted the Banjara community and accused the Deputy Chief Minister's program of handling Banjara youth unjustly. Vijayendra refrained from adding caste elements to the corruption case of Lamani, emphasizing that the matter awaits court and Lokayukta scrutiny.

Moreover, Vijayendra questioned Congress' moral authority on addressing corruption, citing the Valmiki Development Corporation scam. He urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to allocate more resources in the state budget for backward classes, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes. Additionally, Vijayendra expressed concerns over pending compensation for shepherd families, highlighting internal Congress tensions regarding BJP positioning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

