'Juta Maar Holi': Celebrating Unity in Shahjahanpur's Centuries-Old Tradition

'Juta Maar Holi' is a unique, centuries-old tradition in Shahjahanpur, combining an annual procession with a display of communal harmony. Despite last year's minor incidents, security is amplified, with efforts to ensure a joyful celebration. The event unites Hindus and Muslims, emphasizing the city's rich cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 23-02-2026 16:27 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 16:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In Shahjahanpur, the centuries-old 'Juta Maar Holi' procession stands as a testament to communal harmony, drawing together Hindus and Muslims each year. Covered in tarpaulins, mosques along the route symbolize unity as thousands join in the revelry, hurling sandals at a mock British-era 'Laat Sahab' on a buffalo cart.

This long-standing tradition, though marred by minor incidents last year, prompts authorities to enhance security. Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi assures that this year's procession will have increased safety measures, with 200 magistrates and over a thousand officers present to maintain order.

The origin of 'Juta Maar Holi' dates back to 1728 and has continued to evolve, reinforcing cultural bonds in Shahjahanpur. With peace committee meetings and community involvement, the event remains a cherished symbol of festive camaraderie, exemplifying a shared celebration in a richly diverse society.

