Telangana Celebrates a Joyous Christmas Amidst Lights and Devotion

In Telangana, Christmas was celebrated with fervor on Thursday, showcasing devotion and festivity. Numerous churches, including Wesley Church and St Mary's Church in Hyderabad, glowed with colorful lights, drawing large congregations for midnight masses.

The event emphasized peace, with Rev Winston of Wesley Church reminding attendees of Jesus's message of non-violence. Leaders, such as Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, highlighted the occasion's joy and the importance of embracing Jesus's teachings.

Political figures, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Union Ministers, extended warm Christmas wishes, reiterating commitments to the development of the Christian minority community.