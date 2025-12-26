Vijay’s swansong ‘Jana Nayagan’ builds frenzy; song sung by actor-politician drops today

Actor Vijay's final film 'Jana Nayagan' ramps up excitement with the third single 'Chella Magale' releasing on Friday at 5.04 pm. The song was sung by the superstar himself. On December 27, the makers have also scheduled a grand audio launch in Malaysia, while the trailer will be released on New Year's Day. "Jana Nayagan", Directed by H Vinoth, is a political action thriller and it marks Vijay's cinematic swansong before his full-time plunge into politics.

"Chella Magale", composed by Anirudh Ravichander, features Vijay in a touching father-daughter moment as teased in the poster. Social media is already abuzz with fans' excitement, who hail it as an emotional highlight following foot-tapping songs, "Thalapathy Kacheri" and "Oru Pere Varalaaru" -- both are already declared massive hits that celebrate his legacy.

Made on a Rs 300 crore budget by KVN Productions, "Jana Nayagan" stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Mamitha Baiju in key roles. Sources said the three-hour-six-minute saga packs 10 high-octane action sequences with political undertones. The film is also likely to be released in Hindi as "Jan Neta".

The sold-out audio launch at Kuala Lumpur's Stadium Bukit Jalil, dubbed "Thalapathy Thiruvizha" with Anirudh headlining, expects 90,000 fans, but drew flak over Malaysian police bans on political speeches, TVK symbols, banners or messaging. As per news reports, Malaysian authorities warn of strict action if the event is not kept "entertainment only".

Organisers affirm compliance and have said the event is a pure music fest with cast and directors like Atlee reportedly attending.

