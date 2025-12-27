Celebrating the Legacy of Guru Gobind Singh: A Beacon of Courage and Dharma

On the anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh's birth, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reflected on the profound influence of the tenth Sikh guru. He described Guru Gobind Singh as a pivotal figure whose steadfast fight against injustice and unrighteousness remains a beacon of inspiration.

In a heartfelt message shared on the X platform, Adityanath celebrated the guru as an embodiment of courage and sacrifice, pivotal for founding the Khalsa Panth. He emphasized that Guru Gobind Singh's teachings compel humanity towards unwavering truth, integrity, and fearlessness.

Adding to the tributes, BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary encouraged people to embrace the path of dharma, equality, and love that Guru Gobind Singh championed. Chaudhary reiterated that these values remain vital guiding principles for society.