Giant Wheel Mishap at Karavali Utsava Sparks Safety Inquiry

An investigation has been launched after a giant wheel accident at Karavali Utsava resulted in injuries to a local resident and his children, according to police reports on Saturday. The mishap, occurring on December 24, has prompted concerns over ride safety.

K Mohan Mulali, the complainant, alleged that high-speed operation of the ride led to the cabin dropping and colliding, causing damage to the doors and throwing passengers violently within. He also criticized the lack of immediate medical assistance and first-aid facilities at the site.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner, Sudheer Kumar Reddy, emphasized that preliminary findings suggest negligence and poor maintenance as contributing factors. Authorities are reviewing safety protocols for amusement rides, with potential legal actions pending further investigation into public safety violations.