Allu Arjun's Legal Battle: A Tragic Turn at 'Pushpa-2' Premiere

Telugu film industry superstar Allu Arjun finds himself embroiled in a legal battle following a tragic incident during the premiere of 'Pushpa-2'. Hyderabad police have filed a chargesheet accusing Arjun and 22 others of negligence leading to a deadly stampede.

The incident took place at Sandhya theatre, where crowds had swelled to catch a glimpse of Arjun. The stampede resulted in the death of a 35-year-old woman and injuries to her young son. Investigations revealed critical lapses in crowd management, with charges filed against theatre personnel and Arjun.

While Arjun was briefly detained, he received interim bail and later regular bail from the Telangana High Court. The case continues to unfold as authorities pursue further legal actions. In response, both Arjun and the film's makers have offered financial assistance to the victim's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)